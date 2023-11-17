VIP Tires & Service Reports on Success of Tool Cart Program

VIP Tires & Service says its tool cart program has worked to provide training for current and future automotive professionals. Launched in April, the company said its program regularly rolls out carts full of starter tools to installation technicians, who then learn how to put the tools to good use.

VIP said it started the tool cart program to help recruit and retain entry-level technicians, and said it’s paid dividends in recent months, with several new hires to report. All installation technicians — old and new — can opt into the program and gain access to starter sets of tools from day one on the job, or sign up for a reimbursement program if they already have tools. Twelve months after signing up for the program, technicians can keep their tools if they are still employed by VIP.

According to VIP, the tool cart program, which is active at all VIP locations, provides employees with training and career development opportunities. The company said the program offers a tool cart and set valued at approximately $2,000 for entry-level technicians. The set includes a Milwaukee impact gun and other basic tools and items needed for new technicians, VIP said.

Based in Auburn, Maine, VIP Tires & Service operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. Each store is staffed with ASE and TIA-certified automotive professionals seven days a week.

“VIP’s tool cart program is one of my favorite things about our company,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP and this year’s Tire Review Vehicle Care Rockstar. “The tool cart program celebrates everything that is successful at VIP — from employee training to industry-leading expertise and all-around fun on the job. We look forward to the tool cart program growing exponentially in the months ahead and into 2024.”