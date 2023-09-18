VIP Tires Builds on the Best During 2023 Managers Conference

VIP Tires & Service held its 2023 VIP Managers Conference at the Samoset Resort from Monday, Aug. 28 to Thursday, Aug. 31. Through employee training, networking, awards and more, the company said this annual conference was spent taking VIP’s workplace culture to new heights and “Building on the Best,” ensuring that the company’s managers are well-equipped to deliver exceptional service to customers.

The goal of the conference was to reaffirm VIP’s workplace culture, and the company said that goal was achieved, with managers participating in a wide range of team-building activities.

At the conference, VIP leadership updated managers on the company’s current and new product offerings, in addition to discussing personal performance, training and certifications, teamwork, and the VIP brand as a whole. The goal of the conference was to reaffirm VIP’s workplace culture, and the company said that goal was achieved, with managers participating in a wide range of team-building activities — from a raffle and auction night to dinners, receptions and golf outings. Awards were also given to exemplary company managers, who VIP recognized for serving as role models to their peers.

Team-building activities included a raffle and auction night, dinners, receptions and golf outings.

In addition to recognizing its various sponsors, VIP made time to highlight the company’s longstanding partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. VIP has partnered with Make-A-Wish since 2008, with employees donating more than $1 million and helping grant over 140 wishes to children throughout New England. In the spirit of community and charity, VIP managers came together to celebrate their generous contributions and said they look forward to more charitable endeavors in the years ahead.

VIP made time to highlight the company’s longstanding partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Since 2008, VIP employees have donated over $1 million to Make-A-Wish and helped grant over 140 wishes.

“The 2023 VIP Managers Conference was a resounding success, and I couldn’t be prouder to lead this company into the future,” said VIP President and CEO Tim Winkeler. “As our annual conference showed, the VIP team is truly a family, with an unwavering commitment to community — from the customers who depend on us for tires and service to the children in need who rely on our charitable donations. This event was truly a celebration of the VIP culture by Building on the Best!”

At the conference, VIP leadership like President & CEO Tim Winkeler (above) updated managers on the company’s current and new product offerings.