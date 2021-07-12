Plaza Tire Service Opens New Store in Bentonville

Plaza Tire Service opened a new location in Bentonville, AR, in Winter 2020. This is the company’s 69th location. Plaza Tire Service has locations throughout Missouri, in Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Northern Arkansas.

The new store is situated at 901 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Encompassing approximately 8,760 square feet, the facility features eight service bays. The Bentonville location is a new build.

While Plaza Tire Service offers a variety of vehicle maintenance and repair services, its core business is tires, the company says. The Bentonville store is stocked with approximately 2,000 tires. Inventory is continuously replenished through the company’s warehouse and distribution center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Weekday hours for the Bentonville Plaza Tire Service are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the store is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.