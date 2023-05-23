Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service Opens New Akron Location

Flynn’s Tire Group hosted a grand opening celebration of its location in Montrose, Ohio, this week with facility tours, a food truck and freebies. Joe Flynn III, president, and James Flynn, vice president, celebrated the grand opening with the location’s employees.

“We are excited to open our 27th retail store in Montrose,” said Joe Flynn III. “This new location allows us to better serve customers in Summit County and beyond, providing them with top-quality tires, automotive services, and the exceptional customer experience that Flynn’s Tire is known for.”

This expansion marks Flynn’s Tire Group’s 25th retail location overall, ninth location in Ohio, and second retail store in the Akron area. The acquisition of the Montrose store followed the successful launch of a five-bay store in Cuyahoga Falls, in mid-2021. Heading this new location is Garret Vickers, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role as store manager of the seven-bay Montrose retail store.

At the new Montrose location, customers can expect to find over 20 tire brands, including Goodyear, Cooper, Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, BFGoodrich, Yokohama. and Hankook. The location also provides a wide range of automotive services, including brakes, wheel alignments, Valvoline oil changes and more. In addition, it features seven bays with four Rotary lifts and Hunter Engineering tire changers and wheel balancers. It also houses an alignment bay with Hunter equipment. James Flynn said the location can also house up to 1,200 tires in inventory.

Since 1964, Flynn’s Tire Group has been a family-owned and operated business based in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, the company said. In addition to the retail stores, Flynn’s Tire Group operates three commercial sales and service locations as well as four wholesale distribution warehouses. Flynn’s Tire is among the 40 largest independent retail dealerships in the U.S. and plans to continue their expansion in upcoming years.

Flynn’s also offers three guarantees to assure that all customers are satisfied with their new tires: the lowest price guarantee, 100% satisfaction guarantee and the entire price guarantee.

The Montrose Flynn’s location, located at 28 Rothrock Loop, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.