VIP Tires Donates Nearly $3,000 to Marshfield School Committee

VIP Tire's "Oil Changes for Education" program raises funds for local schools.

VIP Tires & Service announced that it made a nearly $3,000 donation to the Marshfield School Committee. As part of its longstanding “Oil Changes for Education” program, VIP donates proceeds from $10 oil changes to local schools, and Dustin Tourinho, manager of the Marshfield location, handed a $2,870 check to the commission Sept. 12.

To date, VIP says it has donated tens of thousands of dollars to school districts in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, with Marshfield being the latest school committee to join the list. After the Marshfield VIP location opened to the public earlier this year, the “Oil Changes for Education” program ran for a total of six weeks, starting on Thursday, June 1 and continuing through Saturday, July 15, raising thousands of dollars.

Based in Auburn, Maine, VIP operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. Each store is staffed with ASE and TIA-certified automotive professionals seven days a week.

“It is important for companies like VIP to support the communities they serve in more ways than one, and education is a fundamental building block in those communities,” VIP President and CEO Tim Winkeler said.

