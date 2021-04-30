Video: Why CV Joint Boots Fail Prematurely

“Check the CV joint boots” should be a line item to check off on every job ticket for every oil change, every brake job, every alignment job, every steering and suspension repair, and every exhaust repair.

Under normal operating conditions, CV joints and boots are engineered to last upward of 150,000 miles. Some go the distance, but a lot reach the end of the road far short of their design life. Many CV joint shafts are typically being replaced at anywhere from 70,000 to 130,000 miles.

Tire Review’s David Sickels explains reasons why CV joints and boots fail early, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.