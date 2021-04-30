Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Video: Why CV Joint Boots Fail Prematurely

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Tire Review’s David Sickels explains reasons why CV joints and boots fail early, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
Advertisement

“Check the CV joint boots” should be a line item to check off on every job ticket for every oil change, every brake job, every alignment job, every steering and suspension repair, and every exhaust repair.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Under normal operating conditions, CV joints and boots are engineered to last upward of 150,000 miles. Some go the distance, but a lot reach the end of the road far short of their design life. Many CV joint shafts are typically being replaced at anywhere from 70,000 to 130,000 miles.

Tire Review’s David Sickels explains reasons why CV joints and boots fail early, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Video: Today’s Trends for Achieving Long-Lasting Tire Life

Video: Video: Is Long-Lasting Tire Tread Most Important?

Video: Video: ADAS & Ride Height

Video: Video: Brake Pad Wear Sensors and How They Work

Advertisement

on

Video: Why CV Joint Boots Fail Prematurely

on

Video: Achieving Tire Balance & the Signs of Imbalance

on

Video: BKT on Corporate Social Responsibility

on

Video: Dismounting & Mounting Tire Assemblies
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Underhood: Belt Alignment Measurement

News: Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SKF Vehicle Service Market

SKF Vehicle Service Market
Contact: Wendy EarlePhone: 847-742-7840Fax: 224-535-4891
900 N. State St., Ste. 200, Elgin IL 60123
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

When-Tires-Replaced-1400 When-Tires-Replaced-1400

Video

Video: When Should the Tires be Replaced?
Continental-Spider-Chart-1400 Continental-Spider-Chart-1400

Video

Video: Measuring Tire Performance Using a Spider Chart
How-Regulations-Affect-Tire-Sales-1400 How-Regulations-Affect-Tire-Sales-1400

Video

Video: How Regulations Impact Tire Sales, Development
Continental-ContiSilent-Technology-1400 Continental-ContiSilent-Technology-1400

Video

Video: How Tire Noise is Reduced with ContiSilent Technology
Connect
Tire Review Magazine