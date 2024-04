Remember the island of misfit toys from 1964’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? All those sad toys were thrown away for being not good enough or broken, when in reality all they needed was a little love. Well, just imagine this concept but for brake rotors. Constantly, brake rotors are thrown away to scrap piles. What some technicians may think needs replacement may just need to be resurfaced. Let’s talk about what technicians should look out for before sending brake rotors to the island of misfit parts.