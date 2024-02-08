Valvoline to feature Restore & Protect motor oil during Super Bowl pre-game commercial

Valvoline Global will showcase its latest product, Restore & Protect, during a 30-second commercial during pre-game coverage of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 between 5-5:30 p.m. EST.

Earlier this month, Valvoline Global introduced its new premium full synthetic motor oil, Restore & Protect, which the company said removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use.

Restore & Protect is designed for gasoline-engine automobiles, from brand-new to older, high-mileage vehicles, and is the culmination of three years of development, Valvoline said. The company adds that this premium full synthetic product also presents two of Valvoline’s proprietary new technologies: Active Clean, which removes deposits and restores engines, and Liqui-Shield, which works to prevent deposit formation and protects against future damage.

“We are thrilled to introduce Valvoline Restore & Protect on a global scale,” Jamal Muashsher, president & CEO of Valvoline Global said. “This product truly redefines what motor oil can achieve and positively impacts consumers and customers like never before.”