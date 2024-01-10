 Valvoline Global releases new full synthetic motor oil

Valvoline's Restore & Protect motor oil is designed for gasoline engines and is the culmination of three years of development.

Valvoline Global has launched globally a premium full synthetic motor oil, Restore & Protect. The company said the oil removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage.

Restore & Protect is designed for gasoline-engine automobiles, from brand-new to older, high-mileage vehicles, and is the culmination of three years of development, Valvoline said. This premium full synthetic product also presents two of Valvoline’s proprietary new technologies: Active Clean, which removes deposits and restores engines, and Liqui-Shield, which works to prevent deposit formation and protects against future damage.

“We are thrilled to introduce Valvoline Restore & Protect on a global scale,” Jamal Muashsher, president & CEO of Valvoline Global said. “This product truly redefines what motor oil can achieve and positively impacts consumers and customers like never before.”

Valvoline said Restore & Protect will hit shelves and Valvoline business partners globally in 2024.

