As the U.S. economic downturn continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) projects 2020 U.S. tire shipments will decrease to 279.4 million units in 2020 compared to 332.7 million units in 2019. USTMA said its new forecast represents a small improvement of 5.8 million units from USTMA’s April 2020 forecast adjustment, which was the first preliminary estimate after the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

