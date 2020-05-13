USTMA Gives Adjusted 2020 Tire Shipment Forecast

In response to the widespread economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has revised its February 2020 U.S. tire shipment projections to better reflect the impact of the pandemic on the tire manufacturing sector. This update is being shared in advance of the triannual forecast customarily conducted in July.
The USTMA now projects 2020 U.S. tire shipments will decrease to 273.6 million units compared to 332.7 million units in 2019. Original equipment (OE) passenger tire shipments are expected to decrease by 24.3%, while passenger tire replacement shipments are projected to decrease by 17.2% compared to 2019. Original equipment and replacement shipments for light truck and truck tires are all expected to decrease, with truck tire replacement shipments showing the smallest decline at 7.3% compared to 2019.