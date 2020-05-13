Connect with us

News

USTMA Gives Adjusted 2020 Tire Shipment Forecast

Tire Review Staff

on

In response to the widespread economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has revised its February 2020 U.S. tire shipment projections to better reflect the impact of the pandemic on the tire manufacturing sector. This update is being shared in advance of the triannual forecast customarily conducted in July.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The USTMA now projects 2020 U.S. tire shipments will decrease to 273.6 million units compared to 332.7 million units in 2019. Original equipment (OE) passenger tire shipments are expected to decrease by 24.3%, while passenger tire replacement shipments are projected to decrease by 17.2% compared to 2019. Original equipment and replacement shipments for light truck and truck tires are all expected to decrease, with truck tire replacement shipments showing the smallest decline at 7.3% compared to 2019.

USTMA-Projected-Tire-Shipments

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

USTMA Postpones 2020 National Tire Safety Week

Tire Dealers Lend a Hand to First Responders

Toyo Tires's Q1 Net Sales Down 8.9% Year-Over-Year

Alliance Gives DRiV the 2020 Receiver’s Choice Award

Advertisement

on

USTMA Gives Adjusted 2020 Tire Shipment Forecast

on

Kumho Celebrates National Mentoring Month in Atlanta

on

ASE to Resume Testing May 18

on

TIA Requests Govt. Opposition to Cash for Clunkers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Michael DunlapPhone: 800-518-3040Phone: 770-903-1236Fax: 770-903-1237
3100 Medlock Bridge Rd., Ste. 305, Norcross GA 30071
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect