USITC to Investigate Effects of Active Section 301 & 232 Tariffs

The United States International Trade Commission (USTIC) is undertaking a fact-finding investigation of the economic impacts on U.S. industries of Section 301 tariffs on imports from China and Section 232 tariffs on imports of steel. The USTIC says the report will provide detailed information on U.S. trade, production, and prices in the industries directly and most affected by these tariffs.

The USITC will hold a public hearing in connection with the investigation on July 21, 2022. The USITC also welcomes written submissions for the record. Upcoming dates and deadlines relevant to the investigation are included below:

July 6, 2022: Requests to appear at the hearing

July 21, 2022: Public hearing date

Aug. 24, 2022: Written submissions due

Mar. 15, 2023: Transmittal of the USITC report to the House and Senate Committees of Appropriations

All filings to appear at the hearing and written submissions must be submitted through the USITC’s Electronic Document Information System (EDIS).