Turbo Wholesale Tires Launches Eight New Tire Lines for 2023

Turbo Wholesale Tires hosted its Los Angeles customers, industry partners and other influencers to a gala event at its Irwindale headquarters. The company announced eight new tire lines and more than 300 new SKUs that will be available in 2023.

Four of the tires are ready for sale now and were on hand for the event – an EV tire Voltec in its Lexani Tire brand in UHP and touring sizes; a new rugged terrain RBP tire (R/T); a third generation M/T tire in RBP tire M/T 3; and wide-ranging run-flat tire in Lexani Tire called RFX. All four lines will include more than 30 sizes in their phase one launch.

Turbo CEO, Phil Kane gave credit to the Turbo Tires team for the rapid pace of development that has taken place since the acquisition of the business by Kingswood Capital Management last October. “I am extraordinarily proud of what this team has accomplished in a very short period of time. To develop and launch 300 sizes in less than one year is a pace of innovation that’s unheard of.”