Turbo Wholesale Tires Announces New Tire Partnerships, Programs

Turbo Wholesale Tires (Turbo) and CMA announced a partnership agreement for Double Coin to manufacture a full line of TBR tires under Turbo’s proprietary Rolling Big Power brand. The new RBP truck & bus radial tire line will feature 40 sizes, all backed by a three-retread warranty and a first 50% of tread life workmanship guarantee. The tires will begin shipping early in 2024.

The agreement between the two companies was announced at this year’s Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“In entering the TBR space, there was never a question about who we wanted to partner with. It was important for us to align our brand with the quality leader in the category,” Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires, said. “That’s why we chose to partner with Double Coin.”

Turbo Wholesale Tires and Vogue Tyres also announced their new partnership to have Turbo Wholesale Tires distribute Vogue Tyres.

Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires, said “We are thrilled to be representing Vogue Tyres across our growing footprint. Their unique line up of tires is a great match up with our customer base that sells well to discerning end consumers.”

The Vogue Tyres full line up will be available from Turbo Wholesale Tires starting January 1, 2024.

Turbo Tires also announced the upcoming launch of its “Lexani Ignite” associate dealer program at SEMA this year.

The “Lexani Ignite” program will reward Turbo’s associate dealers with quarterly incentive dollars for purchases of Turbo’s proprietary brands from Turbo and its network of wholesale distributors, the company said. The program, which was purposely designed to be simpler to understand and easier to administer than other programs of its kind, will launch January 1, 2024.