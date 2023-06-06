 Turbo Wholesale Tires Acquires Tire Wholesalers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Turbo Wholesale Tires Acquires Tire Wholesalers

As part of the transaction, the Kogel family has become partial owners in the combined business alongside Kingswood and the Sepetjian family.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
tire distribution

Turbo Wholesale Tires, a designer, supplier and wholesaler of proprietary and third-party branded tires backed by Kingswood Capital Management, LP, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Tire Wholesalers Inc., a Michigan-based wholesale distributor of third-party branded tires. As part of the transaction, the Kogel family has become partial owners in the combined business alongside Kingswood and the Sepetjian family.

Related Articles

Ross Kogel, Jr. has been appointed chief operating officer of the company, and Ross Kogel, Sr., is serving in an advisory role, Turbo Wholesale Tires said. The combined management team will continue to report to Phillip Kane, Turbo’s CEO. Turbo says it plans to retain TWI’s name, locations, employees and ways of doing business.

Founded in 1970 by Ross Kogel, Sr., TWI says it is one of the largest independent tire distributors in the Midwest. TWI operates out of five locations, including three in Michigan, one in metro Chicago and one in Salt Lake City, Utah. TWI recently expanded its 100,000-square-foot metro Detroit facility into a new, technology-enabled, 275,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. This facility will be used as a template for new location growth as the company enters additional markets, the company says.

Cerberus Business Finance expanded the company’s existing debt facility to support the acquisition and increase capacity for further growth. McDermott Will & Emery LLP advised Turbo on the transaction. Honigman LLP and P&M Corporate Finance advised TWI on the transaction.

You May Also Like

Bridgestone-safety-award
OTAA member training
Kenda Tire USA logo 2023
News

Maxam Tire Announces the MS925 LiftXtra

Maxam’s latest tire introduction is a performance solution for aerial work platforms.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
MAXAM MS925

Maxam Tire introduced the MS925 LiftXtra, which it said was developed to provide the maximum stability and performance required for aerial work platforms. The company said it is now available in six core market sizes ranging from 15-625 to 445/50D710.

The company said its MS925 is equipped with a self-cleaning R4 tread pattern with deep lug grooves. Combining a robust square shoulder design and a wide footprint, Maxam said the LiftXtra is manufactured with an extra-thick sidewall gauge for resistance to cutting.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres Dayton Factory Earns ISO Certification

Nokian Tyres earned an ISO 45001 certification for safety and sustainability.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-dayton
Yokohama Tire Partners with FuelFest for Fifth Straight Year

Yokohama Tire is sponsoring FuelFest, a charity event celebrating cars and music.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-stage-fest
Bartec USA Adds to Field Service Team

Bartec USA appointed Cody Rainwater to its field service team for the southwestern region.

By Christian Hinton
Cody-Rainwater
Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer

Autel has unveiled the MaxiFlash XLink, a programming, communication and remote expert device.

By Christian Hinton
Autel

Other Posts

Speed Ratings and Changing Tire Sizes

Changing tire sizes can affect the speed rating and speedometer accuracy.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Speed-and-Sizes
How Manufacturers Limit Tire Noise Output

Tire engineers use a bevy of tests to strive for lower decibels and create a tire that minimizes any noise distractions.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Noise
Bridgestone Adds Sustainable Materials to Indy 500 Tires

Bridgestone incorporated products made from recycled plastic shopping bags and other packaging into its Indy 500 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Firestone-INDY500
AAPEX Announces Magic Johnson as Keynote Speaker

Johnson will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 31 during the AAPEX Keynote Session in Las Vegas.

By Christian Hinton