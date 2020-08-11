Connect with us

News

TRIB, DKE Enterprises to Promote Retreading in California

Tire Review Staff

on

The Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB) joined forces with DKE Enterprises Inc. (DBA DK Enterprises), who was awarded the California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) Retread Tire Services Contract (DRR19084) on July 23.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

TRIB and DK Enterprises, a California-based company, will provide the expertise to fulfill the scope of the contract.

Through this multi-year Retread Tire Services Contract, TRIB and DK Enterprises will assist CalRecycle in increasing the use of retreaded tires through education and training for potential retread users, as well as providing relevant research information to business and government policy decision-makers.

TRIB and DK Enterprises say this contract is designed primarily to:

  1. Effectively use end-of-life resources;
  2. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions;
  3. Reduce tire disposal; and
  4. Pursue a demand-driven, sustainable and diversified approach for retread tire market development in California.

“TRIB has been working with CalRecycle for a number of years to educate various state agencies about the environmental and economic benefits of retreading” said TRIB Managing Director, David Stevens. “Through this Contract and our partnership with DK Enterprises, we will now be able to expand our efforts to help drive increased retread tire adoption in California as well as helping California retreaders to continue to grow and expand their businesses.”

“DK Enterprises has been working as a contractor and subcontractor to CalRecycle since 2007 in new and existing tire-derived product and market development. A retread tire is the highest reuse of a tire in the hierarchy of tire recycling” said DK Enterprises President, Denise Kennedy. “This Contract includes evaluating the potential for certain market segments to use retread tires, developing an education and training video and digital market collateral, providing education and training webinars, and identification of what standardized testing is necessary to objectively evaluate the attributes of tire wear performance and rolling resistance of a retread tire”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Discount Tire, CarAdvise Partner on Tire & Wheel Service

News: McCarthy Tire Service Moves Industrial Services Business

People: Brian Gibbs Joins Alliance Tire Americas As CFO

News: TIA Shifts 100th Anniversary Celebration to 2021

Advertisement

on

TRIB, DKE Enterprises to Promote Retreading in California

on

Max Finkelstein Adds Cooper, Mastercraft to PLT Portfolio

on

USTMA Board Extends Chair's Term, Names New Members

on

Yokohama Rubber H1 2020: 20.6% Decline in Sales Revenue
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA)

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA)
Phone: 626-301-9575
406 E. Huntington Dr., Ste 200, Monrovia CA 91016
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect