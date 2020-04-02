TRIB Shares Excel Template for Completing PPP Program

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, authorizes up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses for small businesses.

The Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB) sent out a Microsoft Excel template from Bob Majewski, president of Sumerel Tire Service, Inc., to help you pull together the relevant business information needed to complete the application.

To download the excel template, click here to visit the TRIB website for the spreadsheet.