Connect with us

News

TRIB Shares Excel Template for Completing PPP Program

on

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, authorizes up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses for small businesses.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB) sent out a Microsoft Excel template from Bob Majewski, president of Sumerel Tire Service, Inc., to help you pull together the relevant business information needed to complete the application.

To download the excel template, click here to visit the TRIB website for the spreadsheet.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

TRIB Shares Excel Template for Completing PPP Program

on

Monro, Inc. Gives Business Update Due to COVID-19

on

Goodyear Extends Operations Suspension Until Further Notice

on

Giti Tire Suspends U.S. Plant Production Due to COVID-19
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene HainesPhone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect