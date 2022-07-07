Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

The Trend of Growing Rim Diameters

Avatar

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Bigger is always better! This statement certainly seems to be holding up, especially in today’s automotive trends. With SUV and CUV sales in North America increasing over the last decade, customer needs for these vehicles include increasing tire and rim sizes. Whether it be for performance or aesthetics, larger tire rim diameters are all the rage. In this Tire Review Continental Tire video, we will discuss why this is the trend and how your shop should adapt.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The recent size proliferation of tires is due to the popularity of the SUV/CUV market. New tire sizes are needed for new vehicle makes and models. The same goes for wheel rim-diameter size proliferation, which also updates with the trends.

In order to complement the modern SUV or CUV, tires require higher levels of grip, improved comfort, and driving sophistication—more so than the performance of smaller to mid-sized vehicles. On top of that, vehicle manufacturers say they are building bigger cars with bigger wheels to support greater vehicle weight but also to accommodate the larger look of the tire.

Advertisement

For example, a larger wheel and tire package will provide more responsive handling compared to the same tire diameter with a smaller wheel. Increasing rim diameters also gives drivers more stability. This is why oftentimes a larger wheel diameter package goes with an upgraded performance option for the vehicle.

For consumers, a larger wheel package is also more aesthetically pleasing. Industry trends indicate that consumers prefer the low-profile tire look. As SUVs, CUVs and performance upgrades become more popular, tire and rim sizes continue to increase to meet the needs of consumers.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: The Opportunity of the Emerging CUV Tire Segment

Garage Studio: The Evolution of Battery Diagnostic Tools

Garage Studio: Recommending the Right Mud-Terrain Tire

Garage Studio: Rubber vs. Aluminum TPMS Valve Stems: Which Do You Choose?

Advertisement

on

The Trend of Growing Rim Diameters

on

The Best Way to Deal With Tire Safety Recalls

on

CV Joint Replacement Tips

on

Servicing 4x4 Locking Hubs
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

International Marketing Inc. (IMI)

International Marketing Inc. (IMI)
Contact: Derek ForneyPhone: 717-264-5819Fax: 717-264-5483
Professional Arts Bldg., Ste. C, PO Box B, Chambersburg PA 17201
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Rubber vs. Aluminum TPMS Valve Stems: Which Do You Choose?

Garage Studio

Recommending the Right Mud-Terrain Tire

Garage Studio

The Evolution of Battery Diagnostic Tools

Garage Studio

Keeping Up With Increasing Tire Sizes
Connect
Tire Review Magazine