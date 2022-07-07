The Trend of Growing Rim Diameters

Bigger is always better! This statement certainly seems to be holding up, especially in today’s automotive trends. With SUV and CUV sales in North America increasing over the last decade, customer needs for these vehicles include increasing tire and rim sizes. Whether it be for performance or aesthetics, larger tire rim diameters are all the rage. In this Tire Review Continental Tire video, we will discuss why this is the trend and how your shop should adapt.
The recent size proliferation of tires is due to the popularity of the SUV/CUV market. New tire sizes are needed for new vehicle makes and models. The same goes for wheel rim-diameter size proliferation, which also updates with the trends.
In order to complement the modern SUV or CUV, tires require higher levels of grip, improved comfort, and driving sophistication—more so than the performance of smaller to mid-sized vehicles. On top of that, vehicle manufacturers say they are building bigger cars with bigger wheels to support greater vehicle weight but also to accommodate the larger look of the tire.
For example, a larger wheel and tire package will provide more responsive handling compared to the same tire diameter with a smaller wheel. Increasing rim diameters also gives drivers more stability. This is why oftentimes a larger wheel diameter package goes with an upgraded performance option for the vehicle.
For consumers, a larger wheel package is also more aesthetically pleasing. Industry trends indicate that consumers prefer the low-profile tire look. As SUVs, CUVs and performance upgrades become more popular, tire and rim sizes continue to increase to meet the needs of consumers.