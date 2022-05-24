Connect with us

Trelleborg, BKT Display New Tires at Waste Expo 2022

Christian Hinton

on

Trelleborg exhibited its tire solutions for sustainable operations in waste management and construction industries, while BKT showcased several heavy-duty tires representing the BKT Earthmax All-Steel radial tire at Waste Expo 2022.

According to Trelleborg, attendees at the Trelleborg booth saw an eye-catching neon wheel loader fitted with tires from the EMR Range, made for critical construction applications, and Brawler HPS Soft Ride tires. Trelleborg says the HPS Soft Ride tires provide the most comfortable ride in the Trelleborg Brawler range.

Meanwhile, BKT says it displayed three new tires under the EARTHMAX line- SR Max 53, 41 and 55. BKT says Earthmax is the company’s branded radial tire range, which has been specifically engineered to favor an optimized load distribution on the ground for dumpers, wheel loaders, dozers, graders and some multipurpose vehicles.

In this article:
