Connect with us

News

BKT Starts TikTok Channel

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

BKT has joined TikTok, a social media channel. BKT says the goal is to inspire and involve the youngest, also by launching important messages, encouraging them to protect the future of agriculture and of the planet.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To do this, BKT will collaborate with a number of TikTokers who will strive to promote the cause and the company says it will “speak the particular language of TikTok, through disruptive, original and fun communication.”

BKT’s channel on TikTok – tiktok.com/@bkt.tires – was launched on March 9.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Sullivan Tire Company Names New President, CEO

People: Chalofsky Leaves Simple Tire, Karthik Iyer Adds CEO Duties

People: MaddenCo Names New CEO

News: Kenda to Celebrate 60 Years

Advertisement

on

BKT Starts TikTok Channel

on

Giti Tire Announces Winners of Math & Science Competition

on

Hamaton Promotes New Vice President of North American Subsidiary

on

Firestone Tires with Guayule Plant Rubber to Debut at Indy 500
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maxxis International USA

Maxxis International USA
Contact: Brian PhillipsPhone: 6784076700
545 Old Peachtree Rd., Suwanee GA 30024
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents
Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech

Executive Interviews

Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges
Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400 Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400

Executive Interviews

UHP A/S Tires: Q&A with Hankook Tire America President
Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing

People

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees
Connect
Tire Review Magazine