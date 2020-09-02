Trelleborg Launches PS1000 Material Handling Tire

Click Here to Read More

The press-on solid forklift tire is being released in both smooth and traction versions, both of which incorporate Trelleborg’s “Pit Stop Line,” a bright orange band built into the tire that indicates the tire has approximately 100 hours of life remaining when it appears.

“As there’s little industry consistency as to when to pull a tire, the pit stop line takes care of this,” Marc Margossian, Trelleborg director of marketing, said during the presentation.

Margossian said the PS1000 has two layers of compounds in its internal construction. One compound is designed to enhance comfort, low rolling resistance and reduce heat build-up for maximum uptime. The other layer is designed to maximize tire life.