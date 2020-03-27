Mobile Tire Shop Waives Fees for ‘Essential’ Workers

Tread Connection, a mobile tire shop, is waiving its onsite and inspection fees for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser in Louisiana.

According to the Daily Advertiser, Scott Hebert, owner of the Lafayette store, waived the fees to support workers in his community and surrounding areas during this difficult time.

On Mar. 13, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order which mandated that all non-essential businesses cease their operations.

An appointment can be scheduled by texting or calling 337-573-0596 with a location and license plate number. After scheduling an appointment, the Tread Connection mobile shop will come to a client’s place of work and check their vehicle’s tires. If new tires are needed, Tread Connection will send a text or call the owner.

Tread Connection is a mobile tire shop with 23 franchisees across the southern U.S. The mobile dealerships schedule appointments online or by call or text with a location and license plate number. After scheduling an appointment, a Tread Connection service van comes to the customer to complete the service.

