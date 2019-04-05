Tread Connection Partners with Industry Veterans to Accelerate Growth

Tread Connection LLC, a mobile tire installation service franchise, has announced it has partnered with two tire industry veterans to help it grow.



Tread Connection CEO Paul Hosage announced the company is retaining the services of Matthew Tiner as franchise development consultant to assist with the company’s training and operations services for its franchisees. The company has also partnered with Edward Koczan, who will help serve as director of brand engagement to strengthen Tread Connection’s social media, branding and franchisee communications.



“We are pleased to announce the strategic onboarding of Matthew and Edward as we begin the next phase of growth for Tread Connection,” Hosage said. “Matthew and Edward are respected and known within the tire industry for having the leadership skills and mindset for growth that matches exactly what we are looking for as we expand the Tread Connection footprint at a national level.”



Tiner reinforced his belief in the Tread Connection business model.

“I have worked with hundreds of independent retail tire store owners to help grow their business and know the struggles they face,” Tiner said. “I believe that mobile tire installation solves many of those problems and provides positive growth for the industry as a whole.”



Koczan also echoed a similar sentiment.

“I am excited to be working with Tread Connection as the brand implements their franchise-based growth strategy,” he said. “Industry research shows consumer buying behavior has changed, and I am excited to help Tread Connection shape the mobile installer platform story for consumers and franchise owners alike.”



Tread Connection LLC was founded in 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina as one of the industry’s first mobile tire installation service models and expanded its brand to a franchise-based model in 2018. Currently, Tread Connection LLC has extended franchise operating licenses to franchisees in eight states.



Franchise inquiries should be directed to http://treadconnection.com/franchise-opportunity.