NRS Brakes has designed galvanized brake pads for the Tesla Model 3 specifically for electric/hybrid vehicle technology.

The company says (ADAS) vehicles demand a higher quality of all parts, especially safety items such as brakes.

As moisture creeps through the porous nature of the friction material, it is compromising the untreated backing plat, NRS Brakes says. Usually, moisture in the friction material is dissipated as heat is created through normal braking routines.