Bartec TPMS Expands Field Service Team

Bartec TPMS has announced the expansion of its field service team with the recent hire of Robert Mathis. Mathis will join Bartec TPMS North American sales team, as the field service representative for the greater Texas area.

“Robert brings impressive credentials to our field service team with a wealth of automotive aftermarket experience,” Bartec Director of Sales Ed Jones said.

Based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Mathis spent the last nine years in the automotive industry, and the last six years as a commercial outside salesperson for a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider.