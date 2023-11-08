 Bartec TPMS Expands Field Service Team

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
People

Bartec TPMS Expands Field Service Team

Bartec expanded its field service team with automotive veteran Robert Mathis covering greater Texas area as the field service representative.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Robert-Mathis-Bartec

Bartec TPMS has announced the expansion of its field service team with the recent hire of Robert Mathis. Mathis will join Bartec TPMS North American sales team, as the field service representative for the greater Texas area.

Related Articles

“Robert brings impressive credentials to our field service team with a wealth of automotive aftermarket experience,” Bartec Director of Sales Ed Jones said.

Based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Mathis spent the last nine years in the automotive industry, and the last six years as a commercial outside salesperson for a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider.

You May Also Like

Susanna-Tusa-Nokian
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA
TIA New Board Members
conti Edwin Goudswaard
People

Atlantic Tire Founder Anthony Blackman Dies

The two-time Tire Review Top Shop winner was dedicated to his craft from a young age, and was known for being extremely generous when it came to giving back.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Anthony-Blackman-1400

Douglas Anthony Blackman, founder of Atlantic Tire & Service in Cary and a past Tire Industry Association (TIA) Board member, died Sept. 15. He was 69. Known by “Anthony,” his middle name, Blackman grew up in Sanford, N.C., attended North Carolina State University and after graduation entered the Goodyear Retail Training for Management program. He spent 10 years working in both Goodyear and B.F. Goodrich tire stores in the state.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Tire Discounters Appoints New Leaders in Marketing, Supply Chain

Michael Sarow will serve as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns will serve as vice president of category management.

By Christian Hinton
Mike-Sarow-jonathan-burns
Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Niko Haavisto will take on the role, joining the management team on Oct. 1.

By Christian Hinton
Haavisto Niko Nokian
BKT USA and BKT Tires Gets New Managing Director

BKT said Minoo Mehta has played a role in establishing BKT’s position in the U.S. market since joining in 2014.

By Christian Hinton
Minoo Mehta BKT
Turbo Wholesale Tires Names New CCO

Todd Pickens brings over 30 years of global sales and business development experience.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-wholesale-tires

Other Posts

Bartec Introduces the Rite-Sensor RS-2000

Bartec’s new Rite-Sensor for vehicles with wheel arch initiators is on display at this year’s SEMA Show at booth #41057.

By Christian Hinton
Bartec TPMS SEMA
Double Coin and CMA Bolster Sales Team with Industry Vets

Double Coin and CMA expand their sales team with industry veterans Jim Crandall and Chad Decker.

By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin-Jim-Crandall_Chad-Decker
Nokian Tyres Announces CFO Successor Recruitment Process

Jari Huuhtanen, VP, group business control, will serve an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor has started.​

By Christian Hinton
Passing torch stock
Linglong Tire Establishes Linglong N.A. Sales in Florida

With the launch of Linglong N.A. Sales, Geoff Doster was named president of the new subsidiary.

By Christian Hinton
Geoff-Doster-Headshot-1400