Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing

Shinji Tanabe has been appointed chairman and CEO of TNA, which manufactures Toyo and Nitto branded passenger and light truck tires in White, Georgia. He will be responsible for the overall plant organization, including administration and planning, Toyo says. Throughout his 41-year career at Toyo, Tanabe has served as general manager of the tire production division, vice president of production headquarters, chief compliance officer and vice president of quality assurance, environment and safety headquarters. He will continue in his current position as advisor and assistant to the vice president, production headquarters. Tanabe is a graduate of Yamagata University.

Patrick Lenz has been appointed president and COO of TNA. He will be responsible for the management of the plant’s day-to-day manufacturing operations, according to Toyo. Lenz joined Toyo Tire in 2020 as TNA’s general manager. He brings nearly 22 years of manufacturing, industrial engineering and management experience to his new role, including positions of increasing responsibility for several major tire manufacturers. Lenz is a graduate of Park University in Missouri.