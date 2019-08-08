News/Toyo Tire
August 8, 2019

Toyo Establishes New R&D Center in Germany

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Toyo-Tires-logo-2019

Toyo Tire Corporation will establish a new R&D Center, the first European technology development site, in western Germany (Willich, North Rhine-Westphalia).

The center is planned to begin operation this fall with an objective of building a strong technical foundation in Europe by strengthening capability of product development, the company says. With the establishment of the center, Toyo will have technology development sites in the United States, Japan and Europe.

Going forward, in conjunction with the beginning of full-fledged operations at the new tire plant in the Republic of Serbia, Toyo will continuously enhance its foundation for various types of technology in the field of tire compounding, production method, assessment and simulation technology which leads to strengthening Toyo’s strategic products, the company says.

