Toyo Tire Makes Changes to Organizational Structure, Personnel Changes
Toyo Tire Corp. has made changes to its organizational structure, assignments for a corporate officer and personnel changes.
To facilitate preparations for the start-up of a new plant in Europe, the global supply development division and the global supply development department will be dissolved and the Europe Project Development Department will be newly established, Toyo said.
The following changes will be made effective Aug. 1:
- Kenta Kuribayashi, currently president and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire RUS LLC, Corporate Strategy Division, will be named chairman and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire RUS LLC, Corporate Strategy Division.
- Kazushi Hisajima will be named general manager of the Corporate Strategy Division.
- Toshiyuki Tanaka will be named general manager of the Europe Project Development Department.
- Kiyohito Hasumi will remain division general manager of Americas Business Development Division and executive vice president and chief financial officer of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc., but will go from president to chairman of Toyo’s NT Mexico, S.de R.L. de C.V. corporate strategy division.
- Takanori Murase will remain president of Toyo Automotive Parts de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and will be named president of NT Mexico, S.de R.L. de C.V.
- Yukio Hasegawa has been named president of Toyo Tire RUS LLC.