In the News/Toyo Tire
July 30, 2019

Toyo Tire Makes Changes to Organizational Structure, Personnel Changes

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Raybestos Adds Technician Portal to Website

BKT Again Named the Official Tire Manufacturer for Monster Jam

Hunter HawkEye Elite Aligner Can Now be Integrated with Autel MaxiSys ADAS Calibration Kit

TBC Introduces Sumitomo HTR Z5 Tire

Toyo Tire Makes Changes to Organizational Structure, Personnel Changes

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

GM Tech Tip: Car with Wide and Low Aspect Ratio Tires Pulls, Wanders or Tramlines

TBC Brands Launches New Tire Brand – National Tire

Toyo Tire Will Strengthen Production at U.S. Facility

OTC Releases Hub and Bearing Service Guide

Toyo-Tires-logo-2019

Toyo Tire Corp. has made changes to its organizational structure, assignments for a corporate officer and personnel changes.

To facilitate preparations for the start-up of a new plant in Europe, the global supply development division and the global supply development department will be dissolved and the Europe Project Development Department will be newly established, Toyo said.

The following changes will be made effective Aug. 1:

  • Kenta Kuribayashi, currently president and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire RUS LLC, Corporate Strategy Division, will be named chairman and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire RUS LLC, Corporate Strategy Division.
  • Kazushi Hisajima will be named general manager of the Corporate Strategy Division.
  • Toshiyuki Tanaka will be named general manager of the Europe Project Development Department.
  • Kiyohito Hasumi will remain division general manager of Americas Business Development Division and executive vice president and chief financial officer of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc., but will go from president to chairman of Toyo’s NT Mexico, S.de R.L. de C.V. corporate strategy division.
  • Takanori Murase will remain president of Toyo Automotive Parts de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and will be named president of NT Mexico, S.de R.L. de C.V.
  • Yukio Hasegawa has been named president of Toyo Tire RUS LLC.

Show Full Article