May 30, 2019

Toyo Tire Recalls Certain Proxes A27 Tires

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (Toyo) is recalling specific Proxes A27 tires, size P185/60R16 86H, produced from September 21-25, 2018 (DOT dates codes 3718 and 3818), according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A prototype rubber compound was mixed with production compound, which may result in sections of the tire tread detaching, the NHTSA says. Sections of tread detaching can cause the tire to lose pressure, increasing the risk of crash. Toyo will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in May 2019. Owners may contact Toyo customer service at 1-800-442-8696.

