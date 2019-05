Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has introduced a new 40X15.50R26LT size Open Country M/T (maximum traction tire) for light trucks to the marketplace.

According to Toyo Tire, the Open Country M/T is engineered for durability, off-road performance, long tread life and with an aggressive tread.

This new 26-in. wheel fitment is designed to fit rim widths ranging from 11- to 14-in. It is also backed by Toyo’s “No Regrets” 45-day, 500-mile trial offer.