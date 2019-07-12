News/Toyo Tire
July 12, 2019

Toyo Tire Will Strengthen Production at U.S. Facility

Overall view of U.S. tire facility (left) and core product “Open Country M/T” (right).

Toyo Tire Corporation will strengthen its production capacity at Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing Inc., its U.S. tire production facility, the company announced July 12.

Taking into consideration “Mid-term ‘17”, the four-year medium-term business plan that started in 2017, Toyo says it is strengthening the systems geared toward increasing sales in the North American market, optimizing the product mix to reflect market trends, improving its development and technical capabilities to supply products that surprise and building an efficient supply system.

Toyo has also decided to install production equipment in the remaining half of the space in new fifth phase building at TNA that was expanded at the end of last year in order to further strengthen production capacity of pickup truck and large SUV tires.

