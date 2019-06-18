Toyo Tires Launches Fourth Annual Automotive Photo Contest

Toyo Tires U.S.A. Corp. is inviting automotive photographers to submit their best shot for the fourth annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Gallery contest.

This year’s theme is “blue” and the first place prize package includes a Toyo Tires branded PelicanTM 1535 Air Carry-On Case with a TrekPak Divider System; a Pelican Sport Camera Backpack, Utility Go Case and water bottle; and a trip for two to the annual Shutter Space Automotive Photo Gallery and Car Meet. The first place winner’s entry will also be featured at the event and in Super Street magazine.

The contest entry page can be found at http://bit.ly/2WwrG0M.

In addition to the first place winner, 19 finalists will have their photographs on display during the Toyo Tires Shutter Space Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery. All finalists will also receive a Toyo Tires branded Pelican 1535 Air Carry-On Case with a TrekPak Divider System, and a Toyo Tires T-shirt and hat.

Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: their originality; artistic composition and technical aspect; embodiment of the Toyo Tires’ brand and lifestyle; and the inclusion of a blue element. Submissions are due no later than Sunday, July 7 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

The fourth annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, in Houston, Texas. Find details on the Toyo Tires Facebook page.