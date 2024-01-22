 Toyo Tire announces executive appointments at Toyo Americas, Nitto Tire brands

People

Toyo Tire announces executive appointments at Toyo Americas, Nitto Tire brands

Tomoshige “Tomo” Mizutani has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Toyo-TIre-Nitto-Mizutani-Brockel

Toyo Tire Corporation of Japan (Toyo Tire) revealed several executive appointments at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. (TTHA), Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. (Nitto) and Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC (TNOE), effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Tomoshige “Tomo” Mizutani has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of TTHA in Costa Mesa, California. He will continue as the division general manager of Toyo Tire’s Americas business development division and as a senior corporate officer of Toyo Tire. Through his 36-year career in this industry, Mizutani previously served as chairman and chief executive officer of Nitto, President and chief executive officer of TNOE, and chairman and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. Mizutani was instrumental in establishing the Nitto brand in the United States.

Keiko Brockel has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Nitto in Costa Mesa, California. Through her 15-year career at Nitto, Brockel also served as Nitto’s president and chief operating officer and president of Nitto Tire Canada.

Osamu Watarai has been appointed president and chief executive officer of TNOE in White, Georgia. Watarai previously served as senior sales manager of TNOE. Through his 27-year career at Toyo Tire, Watarai also served as group manager of global OE sales for Japan and general manager of OE sales for Asia.

News

Mike Welch joins The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Board

Welch introduced The Welch Trust in 2015 focusing on supporting children and young people in need of foster homes and adoptive families.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mike-Welch-Adoption-Board-1400

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national, non-profit public charity, recently welcomed Michael (Mike) Welch OBE as a member of its board of trustees, serving a three-year term. Welch is CEO and president of e-commerce tire retailer Tirebuyer.com and retail platform Treadsy.

“Growing up in foster care in Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s, my life could have taken a different turn, but thanks to my foster family, who later became my adopted family and the intervention of the Prince’s Trust, I found a path to personal and business success,” Welch said. “Now, having made North America my second home, I am committed to giving back and changing the lives of children in foster care.”

