Toyo Tire announces executive appointments at Toyo Americas, Nitto Tire brands

Toyo Tire Corporation of Japan (Toyo Tire) revealed several executive appointments at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. (TTHA), Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. (Nitto) and Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC (TNOE), effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Tomoshige “Tomo” Mizutani has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of TTHA in Costa Mesa, California. He will continue as the division general manager of Toyo Tire’s Americas business development division and as a senior corporate officer of Toyo Tire. Through his 36-year career in this industry, Mizutani previously served as chairman and chief executive officer of Nitto, President and chief executive officer of TNOE, and chairman and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. Mizutani was instrumental in establishing the Nitto brand in the United States.

Keiko Brockel has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Nitto in Costa Mesa, California. Through her 15-year career at Nitto, Brockel also served as Nitto’s president and chief operating officer and president of Nitto Tire Canada.

Osamu Watarai has been appointed president and chief executive officer of TNOE in White, Georgia. Watarai previously served as senior sales manager of TNOE. Through his 27-year career at Toyo Tire, Watarai also served as group manager of global OE sales for Japan and general manager of OE sales for Asia.