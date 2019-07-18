News/Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions
July 18, 2019

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

CEAS-logo-Cutting-Edge-Automotive-Solutions

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions will serve as technical partner on Cabot Bigham’s No. 02 OINK Clothing Beetle for the remainder of the 2019 Americas Rallycross season, showcasing their SP Tools USA brand, Andretti Rallycross says.

“As a longtime Andretti fan, I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Andretti Autosport and a family that has brought so much to auto racing,” said Lee Locklear, chief executive officer for Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions. “Having the opportunity to spend time with them trackside, I have been impressed by the level of professionalism that they bring to the sport and to their business partners. I am looking forward to great things to come in our business relationship.”

