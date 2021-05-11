Connect with us
Construction-Warranty-Titan-International

News

Titan Expands Warranty Coverage on Construction Tires

Titan International has enhanced its warranty policy on some Titan and Goodyear construction tires.
Tire Review Staff

Titan International, Inc. has enhanced its warranty policy on construction and select small OTR tires in both the Titan Tire and Goodyear Farm Tire brands.

Warranty coverage now includes:

  • Titan Small OTR Bias and Radial Tires: The warranty has been extended from four years to six years, and now comes with one year of free replacement for tires with less than 10% wear (mounting and service charges apply). This includes 24-in. and 25-in. E-2/G-2/L-2, E-3/L-3 and E-7 tires for motor graders and wheel loaders. Small OTR lines include select small MXL, TGD2, super rigger, lift rigger, motor grader HD, super grader, loader grader III, loader dozer II and super sand flotation tire lines.
  • Titan and Goodyear Bias Construction Tires: Includes a six-year workmanship and materials warranty, plus free one-year replacement for tires with less than 10% wear (mounting and service charges apply). This includes skid steer, backhoe, trencher, aerial lift, and compactor tire lines. Many competing brands only offer five-year coverage for comparable tires.
  • Goodyear Radial R-4 Backhoe Tires: Includes an eight-year workmanship and materials warranty, plus free one-year replacement for tires with less than 25% wear (mounting and service charges apply). This is compared to many competing brands offering only five-year coverage.

Certain exclusions apply to the aforementioned warranty coverages.

Titan also recently overhauled its warranty on radial ag tires. For more information, visit https://www.titan-intl.com/warranty.

