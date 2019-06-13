Titan International Raising Funds for Flooded Farmers

Titan International, Inc. has announced its support for Farm Rescue Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping farm and ranch families in crisis, with the launch of a social media campaign to raise funds for the organization’s recent flood recovery efforts.

“In the agriculture community, we know farmers will be the first to step up and help a neighbor in need, but the last to ask for help. Titan is proud to support organizations like Farm Rescue that are directly giving back to farmers impacted by hardships,” says Scott Sloan, ag product manager at Titan.

Major flooding has damaged farms in areas Farm Rescue serves across the Upper Midwest this spring. To raise money for Farm Rescue’s recovery efforts, Titan will donate $50 per social media post, up to $10,000, for each picture of farm equipment equipped with Titan’s Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) tires shared on social media with the hashtag “#LSW4FarmRescue.”

Visit the Titan/Goodyear Farm Tires Facebook and Twitter pages to follow along.

In addition to raisings funds through social media, Titan and local tire dealer Twin Valley Tire worked together to provide Farm Rescue with the tires necessary for their equipment.



“We are very satisfied with the Goodyear LSW tires that Titan has sponsored for our tractors and combines,” says Bill Gross, founder and president, Farm Rescue. “The excellent traction, low compaction and smooth ride that these tires provide is impressive. They are durable tires that provide unparalleled floatation across wet soil conditions. Truly an industry leading product.”

Farm Rescue’s mission is to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster. This requires providing the necessary equipment and manpower to plant, hay or harvest their crop.

“The work that Farm Rescue does for the agriculture community is commendable,” says Sloan. “I would encourage other companies in this industry and those that depend highly on food, fuel and fiber to get involved with this organization in any way they can.”