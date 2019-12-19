Annual Titan Tire Auctions Raise Over $82K for State FFA Chapters in 2019

Titan International, Inc. has raised a combined fundraising total of more than $82,000 to benefit FFA chapters in Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, Nebraska and South Dakota as a result of tire auctions in 2019.

For more than two decades, Titan has held auctions at various farm shows where the public can purchase Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires with all proceeds going to support their state FFA organization. This year’s shows included Dakotafest, Farm Progress Show, Husker Harvest Days and Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Each year, Titan auctions off hundreds of tires for FFA chapters, using proceeds as monetary support for education and hands-on leadership training. Titan’s first FFA tire auctions took place in 1996 at the Farm Progress Show and Sunbelt Ag Expo. Both auctions continue to this day.