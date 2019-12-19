News/Titan International
December 19, 2019

Annual Titan Tire Auctions Raise Over $82K for State FFA Chapters in 2019

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bridgestone to Make Debut Appearance at Annual Consumer Electronics Show

Used Vehicle Market is Down Slightly in November, J.D. Power Reports

Continental Employees Give Back with ‘Conti Cares’ Initiatives During the Holidays

Magna Tyres Adds New Size to M-Terrain Lineup

Tyrata Installs IntelliTread Drive-Over System at Durham, NC, Bus Depot for Enhanced Tire Monitoring

YouTube Video on Brake Pad Testing by ‘Engineering Explained’ Trending With Over 1.3M Views

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Firestone Industrial Products Names New Director of Engineering

Continental Introduces 10-Year Ag Tire Warranty for EMEA Markets

Continental Tire Supports 'Dinner with Racers' Amazon Prime Series

Titan International, Inc. has raised a combined fundraising total of more than $82,000 to benefit FFA chapters in Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, Nebraska and South Dakota as a result of tire auctions in 2019.

Titan-FFA-Auction

For more than two decades, Titan has held auctions at various farm shows where the public can purchase Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires with all proceeds going to support their state FFA organization. This year’s shows included Dakotafest, Farm Progress Show, Husker Harvest Days and Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Each year, Titan auctions off hundreds of tires for FFA chapters, using proceeds as monetary support for education and hands-on leadership training. Titan’s first FFA tire auctions took place in 1996 at the Farm Progress Show and Sunbelt Ag Expo. Both auctions continue to this day.

Show Full Article