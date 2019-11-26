Titan Selected as Allied Member of the Year by the National Slag Association

Pictured are (left to right) Willie Yeber, mining tire and wheel specialist, Titan International; Charles Ochola, Ph.D., PE, president, National Slag Association; Peter Kearney, director of mining tires and wheels, Titan International; and Chris Navetta, purchasing committee chair, National Slag Association.

Titan International, Inc. was recently recognized as the Allied Member of the Year by the National Slag Association (NSA). Allied Members are organizations involved in servicing or providing products essential to slag-producing organizations.

“We value partnerships that encourage the sharing of ideas and strategies that make all of the NSA’s members stronger organizations,” said Chris Navetta, who also heads up the purchasing committee for the NSA. “Titan International represents the idea of partnership that exemplifies the NSA. The entire team at Titan routinely goes above and beyond to provide our members with quality products and valuable industry knowledge.”

Titan produces tires and wheels for the specialized equipment used in steel mills to transport slag during the production process. The company supplies tires and wheels to most slag operations in America and also plans to partner with NSA in the development of upcoming safety trainings and materials, Titan says.