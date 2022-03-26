Titan Replaces Summit with Live Streamed Hands-On Courses

Titan International (Titan) says it changed the format of its Titan University Summit sales training program for tire dealers to offer hands-on classes using live-streaming production technology to give attendees an interactive experience in the virtual event.

The annual event had strong dealer engagement and allowed attendees to build their own customized learning experiences, according to Titan. There were 17 classes and two keynotes which Titan hosted from a convention center and live-streamed to attendees worldwide. Over 2,500 seats were filled from a variety of countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

This is the fifth year of Titan University Summit, offered exclusively to Titan dealers and Titan Strong Seller Associate dealers. The classes were designed for everyone from entry-level to advanced students in any dealership role including sales, purchasing, marketing, customer service and support.