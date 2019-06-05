News/Titan International
June 5, 2019

Titan to Host Advanced TIA Tire Service Training

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Titan_TIA-Training

Titan International, Inc. (Titan) will offer four advanced training sessions with the Tire Industry Association (TIA) this summer at Titan’s training facility in Boone, Iowa.

Courses will be taught by Matthew White, director of tire service at TIA. The sessions include agriculture, forestry and off-the-road (OTR) tire service training. Session dates are as follows:

  • Session 1 – Agriculture: June 9-12
  • Session 2 – Agriculture: July 8-11
  • Session 3 – Agriculture: July 29-Aug. 1
  • Session 4 – Agriculture, Forestry and OTR: Aug. 4-9

Sessions will include a mix of classroom and hands-on training. Attendees will receive proof of course participation. To finalize the TIA certificate of completion, participants will be required to complete additional testing and have submitted approval from management at their respective dealerships.

To enroll in one of the upcoming TIA training sessions, visit titan-intl.com/TIA.

