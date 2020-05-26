Titan Donating to Ag Nonprofits Via Goodyears Ahead

Titan International Inc. (Titan) has launched its Goodyears Ahead campaign.

Click Here to Read More

Visitors to GoodyearsAhead.com can select the nonprofit organization of their choice to receive a $5 donation from Titan/Goodyear Farm Tires, and Titan will send a free hat to anyone who participates while supplies last.

The nonprofit organizations that participants can choose from include:

Future Farmers of America (FFA) – the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

– the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Feeding America – a nonprofit organization with a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people.

– a nonprofit organization with a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people. Farm Rescue – a nonprofit organization that plants and harvests crops free of charge for family farmers who have suffered a major illness, injury or natural disaster.

– a nonprofit organization that plants and harvests crops free of charge for family farmers who have suffered a major illness, injury or natural disaster. Frontline Foods – a nonprofit whose army of volunteers raises funds to support local restaurants and feed heroes working on the frontlines.

– a nonprofit whose army of volunteers raises funds to support local restaurants and feed heroes working on the frontlines. Action Against Hunger Canada – an international humanitarian organization that fights hunger and its root causes.

Titan will also select five winning nominations each from Facebook and Twitter to receive a Goodyear Farm Tires cooler. Entries must be made by Friday, June 12, and winners will be notified within Facebook and Twitter through direct message by June 16.