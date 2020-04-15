Titan Expands Goodyear Farm Tire Radial Warranty

Titan International, Inc. (Titan) has expanded warranty coverage on all radial agricultural tires in both the Titan Tire and Goodyear Farm Tire brands.
The updated warranty coverage for Goodyear Farm Tires now includes:
- Ten-year coverage for tire workmanship and material with prorated refund based on years in service and percentage wear. This is an increase from the prior policy, which offered eight-year coverage.
- Two-year no-cost replacement as part of the workmanship and materials coverage when the tire is less than 25% worn. Mounting and service are included. This is an improvement versus the previous coverage of one year.
- All radials are now covered under the new policy, with R-14, HF-3, I-1 and I-3 added versus the old policy.
- New two-year field hazard protection plan offers prorated refund for select cases of field hazard damage.
- Three-year stubble damage protection plan now covers all Goodyear Farm Tire radials.
- Four-year scraper service warranty coverage added for the Goodyear Optitorque R-1 line. Scraper service is often an exclusion in most brands’ warranty coverage.
The updated warranty coverage for Titan Tires now includes:
- Eight-year coverage for tire workmanship and material with prorated refund based on years in service and percentage wear. This now includes a two-year no-cost replacement (service not included) versus the previous policy’s one-year no-cost replacement.
- New one-year field hazard protection plan offers prorated refund for select cases of field hazard damage.
- Two-year stubble damage protection plan covers all Titan radials.