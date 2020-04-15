Connect with us

News

Titan Expands Goodyear Farm Tire Radial Warranty

on

Titan International, Inc. (Titan) has expanded warranty coverage on all radial agricultural tires in both the Titan Tire and Goodyear Farm Tire brands.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Titan-Goodyear-Farm-Tire-radial-warranty

The updated warranty coverage for Goodyear Farm Tires now includes:

  • Ten-year coverage for tire workmanship and material with prorated refund based on years in service and percentage wear. This is an increase from the prior policy, which offered eight-year coverage.
  • Two-year no-cost replacement as part of the workmanship and materials coverage when the tire is less than 25% worn. Mounting and service are included. This is an improvement versus the previous coverage of one year.
  • All radials are now covered under the new policy, with R-14, HF-3, I-1 and I-3 added versus the old policy.
  • New two-year field hazard protection plan offers prorated refund for select cases of field hazard damage.
  • Three-year stubble damage protection plan now covers all Goodyear Farm Tire radials.
  • Four-year scraper service warranty coverage added for the Goodyear Optitorque R-1 line. Scraper service is often an exclusion in most brands’ warranty coverage.

The updated warranty coverage for Titan Tires now includes:

  • Eight-year coverage for tire workmanship and material with prorated refund based on years in service and percentage wear. This now includes a two-year no-cost replacement (service not included) versus the previous policy’s one-year no-cost replacement.
  • New one-year field hazard protection plan offers prorated refund for select cases of field hazard damage.
  • Two-year stubble damage protection plan covers all Titan radials.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Titan Expands Goodyear Farm Tire Radial Warranty

on

Yokohama U.S. Plant Production to Remain Suspended

on

Myers Tire Supply Increases Inventory Amid COVID-19

on

Sumitomo Launches Web-Based COVID-19 Dealer Forum
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SKF Vehicle Service Market

SKF Vehicle Service Market
Contact: Wendy EarlePhone: 847-742-7840Fax: 224-535-4891
900 N. State St., Ste. 200, Elgin IL 60123
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect