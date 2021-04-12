Titan Offers On-Site COVID-19 Vaccines to Employees

Click Here to Read More

The Des Moines clinic is part of a larger company initiative to vaccinate employees at its U.S. locations. The on-site vaccination clinic at the Des Moines facility will begin in mid-April, with second doses scheduled for after the required waiting period. Vaccines will be administered to employees by licensed health-care professionals and will be available during all three work shifts, the company says.

In February, Titan worked with Blessing Health System to provide COVID-19 vaccines to employees at its Quincy, Illinois, location, and in March, there was a coordinated effort with the Stephenson County (Illinois) Health Department to make the vaccine available to Titan employees in Freeport, Illinois. Titan says it is also working with local health organizations to set up vaccination clinics at other locations and production facilities throughout the world.

The company says the Titan facilities will continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures to reduce the spread of germs, as well as uphold its own internal safety and cleanliness protocols.