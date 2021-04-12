Connect with us

News

Titan Offers On-Site COVID-19 Vaccines to Employees

Tire Review Staff

on

Titan International, Inc. is offering on-site COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for free to employees at its Des Moines, Iowa, facility.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Des Moines clinic is part of a larger company initiative to vaccinate employees at its U.S. locations. The on-site vaccination clinic at the Des Moines facility will begin in mid-April, with second doses scheduled for after the required waiting period. Vaccines will be administered to employees by licensed health-care professionals and will be available during all three work shifts, the company says.

In February, Titan worked with Blessing Health System to provide COVID-19 vaccines to employees at its Quincy, Illinois, location, and in March, there was a coordinated effort with the Stephenson County (Illinois) Health Department to make the vaccine available to Titan employees in Freeport, Illinois. Titan says it is also working with local health organizations to set up vaccination clinics at other locations and production facilities throughout the world.

The company says the Titan facilities will continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures to reduce the spread of germs, as well as uphold its own internal safety and cleanliness protocols.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE: June is Automotive Service Professionals Month

News: Bartec USA Releases New TPMS Tool Updates

News: Tire Kingdom Donates Set of Tires to Project 100

News: Point S Celebrates 50 Years

Advertisement

on

Titan Offers On-Site COVID-19 Vaccines to Employees

on

Telle Tire Acquires Two JBC Tire Complete Auto Care Stores

on

Sumitomo Rubber N.A. to Increase Some Tire Prices May 1

on

Pete's Road Services Adds Vipal Machinery Equipment
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Commercial Tires: Kumho Releases New Crugen HT51 Commercial All-Season Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

K&M Tire, Inc.

K&M Tire, Inc.
Contact: Jon SchadlPhone: (419) 695-1061Phone: (419) 695-1061
965 Spencerville Rd. / P.O. Box 279, Delphos OH 45833
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct

News

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct
The-Group-Technician-Coaching The-Group-Technician-Coaching

News

Auto Care Association Names World Class Tech Recipients

Monro Names New President, CEO
Martins-Industries-david-martinMartins-Industries-david-martinMartins-Industries-david-martinMartins-Industries-david-martinMartins-Industries-david-martin Martins-Industries-david-martinMartins-Industries-david-martinMartins-Industries-david-martinMartins-Industries-david-martinMartins-Industries-david-martin

People

Martins Industries Adds David Martin to its Team
Connect
Tire Review Magazine