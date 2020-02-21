Connect with us

News

Tirescanner.com Launches Mobile Tire Service Network

Tire Review Staff

on

Online tire retailer Tirescanner has launched a national, direct-to-consumer mobile tire installation service to complement its nationwide network of brick and mortar partner locations, the company says.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The service enables customers to receive next-day, at-home installation of any tire, providing additional value for time-constrained motorists and businesses who cannot afford downtime and need to keep their vehicle fleets on the road, Tirescanner says.

Tirescanner’s mobile install service is currently available in 35 states and will cover all 50 U.S. states by 2021, the company says. To take advantage of the at-home installation service, customers can select the “mobile install” option after entering their car and tire selection on the Tirescanner website. Mike Welch, CEO and founder of Tirescanner, said the company currently has more than 100 mobile service vans in its network and expects to have five times that amount by the end of 2021.

“This mobile approach compliments the garage network strategy that we are also pushing hard to build up across all 50 states within the same timeframe,” Welch says. “Our fleet clients are looking for us to provide them a national solution of both mobile and store, so we have engaged the best partners to provide this coverage. We are also looking at whether we need to make strategic investments ourselves to cover gaps in coverage.”

Advertisement

PODCAST: Tirescanner and Tire E-Commerce

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Tirescanner.com Launches Mobile Tire Service Network

on

TIA 2021 OTR Conference Location, Dates Announced

on

Pirelli Introduces Tire Development Simulator

on

Goodyear Recalls Certain Fortera HL Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Petlas Tire USA

Contact: Sinan EvcanPhone: 330-309-1466
1201 E Market St STE418, Akron OH 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect