Tirescanner.com Launches Mobile Tire Service Network

The service enables customers to receive next-day, at-home installation of any tire, providing additional value for time-constrained motorists and businesses who cannot afford downtime and need to keep their vehicle fleets on the road, Tirescanner says.

Tirescanner’s mobile install service is currently available in 35 states and will cover all 50 U.S. states by 2021, the company says. To take advantage of the at-home installation service, customers can select the “mobile install” option after entering their car and tire selection on the Tirescanner website. Mike Welch, CEO and founder of Tirescanner, said the company currently has more than 100 mobile service vans in its network and expects to have five times that amount by the end of 2021.

“This mobile approach compliments the garage network strategy that we are also pushing hard to build up across all 50 states within the same timeframe,” Welch says. “Our fleet clients are looking for us to provide them a national solution of both mobile and store, so we have engaged the best partners to provide this coverage. We are also looking at whether we need to make strategic investments ourselves to cover gaps in coverage.”