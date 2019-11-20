TireHub Partners with ToolsGroup to Optimize Supply Chain Efficiency

TireHub has selected ToolsGroup, a supply chain planning software company, as a partner to implement a demand and supply systems solution that will support the company’s growth.

TireHub will utilize ToolsGroup’s supply chain planning automation software, including demand forecasting, inventory optimization and service-level optimization to support its mission to distribute the highest quality products possible to customers, the company says.

TireHub will also eventually utilize machine learning-augmented demand sensing to improve responsiveness to market changes and predictability of seasonal impacts.