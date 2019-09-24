News/TireHub
September 24, 2019

TireHub To Enter Two More Markets

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TireHub-Logo-600x300

TireHub, the national tire distributor cofounded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company last year, plans to open two additional TireHub Logistics Centers in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said.

The centers will be located in Lakeville, Minn., and Columbia, SC, both new markets for TireHub. Opening dates for each center will be announced in the future.

Peter Gibbons, CEO of TireHub, said the Lakeville facility will allow the company to service existing and new dealers in the broader Minneapolis area. He said the Columbia location will allow TireHub to meet the needs of current customers in the region with more frequent deliveries.

Expansions into Lakeville and Columbia follow the first new market addition in Ft. Myers, Fla., earlier this year for TireHub. The company also says it has relocated centers in Austin, Knoxville, Mobile, Oakland and Las Vegas to meet product demand.

TireHub launched in July 2018 and operates 69 logistics centers in the U.S.

