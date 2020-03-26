Connect with us

TireHub Named Supply Chain Start-Up of the Year

TireHub was honored at the annual Atlanta Supply Chain Awards (ASCA) as the Supply Chain Start-up of the Year.

This event recognized organizations and professionals who are innovators in the Atlanta supply chain industry.

“We’ve only been in business for 20 months, and we are building on a foundation of an incredible values-based culture,” said Sylvia Wilks, VP of operations at TireHub. “This award reinforces our journey to continue saying ‘Yes’ to customers and solving their needs with technology solutions that differentiate us and make doing business with TireHub easy.”

The Supply Chain Start-up of the Year features an early-stage company creating and/or delivering innovative and disruptive solutions in the supply chain. The ASCA Executive Committee evaluated nominations based on customer impact and supply chain excellence.

