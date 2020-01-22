Connect with us

News

TireHub Selects Omnitracs for Fleet Management

Tire Review Staff

on

TireHub has selected Omnitracs, LLC, a fleet management solutions company, as its partner for fleet management and mobile supply chain solutions.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Prior to launching Omnitracs Roadnet, our routing was highly individualized. Now we are beginning to standardize across logistics centers, leveraging technology to solve for the most optimized route to best serve customers,” said Sylvia Wilks, vice president of operations at TireHub. “For us, it’s not just about the right tire in the right place, at the right time – our differentiator is our commitment to the customer experience. Features like Omnitracs Active Alert, which provides delivery tracking and proactive notification, will allow us to let our customers know instantly via text or email when we’re on our way. We know that this will benefit our call centers as well, as our agents will be able to provide specific details about the exact location of deliveries. Omnitracs has and will continue to help us maximize our ability to communicate with our customers.”

With plans in 2020 to expand beyond its 71 logistics centers in the U.S., TireHub says it has selected Omnitracs routing and dispatch solutions to enable a more data-driven and algorithmic approach to how they deliver.

Omnitracs routing and dispatch solutions help companies create the most efficient route in the cloud, while capturing historic route data and delivering reporting to help improve driver performance, the company says. Omnitracs says the software provides TireHub with more complex routing options, including adding multiple daily routes per driver while managing a diverse fleet of both in-house and third-party resources.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

TireHub Selects Omnitracs for Fleet Management

on

K&M Top Shop Winner: Van Kleeck’s Tire Inc.

on

ASE Introduces Spanish/English Option for Four Tests

on

CEAT Specialty Tires Teams Up with Costa Rican Distributor
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan StanPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect