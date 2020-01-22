TireHub Selects Omnitracs for Fleet Management

Click Here to Read More

“Prior to launching Omnitracs Roadnet, our routing was highly individualized. Now we are beginning to standardize across logistics centers, leveraging technology to solve for the most optimized route to best serve customers,” said Sylvia Wilks, vice president of operations at TireHub. “For us, it’s not just about the right tire in the right place, at the right time – our differentiator is our commitment to the customer experience. Features like Omnitracs Active Alert, which provides delivery tracking and proactive notification, will allow us to let our customers know instantly via text or email when we’re on our way. We know that this will benefit our call centers as well, as our agents will be able to provide specific details about the exact location of deliveries. Omnitracs has and will continue to help us maximize our ability to communicate with our customers.”

With plans in 2020 to expand beyond its 71 logistics centers in the U.S., TireHub says it has selected Omnitracs routing and dispatch solutions to enable a more data-driven and algorithmic approach to how they deliver.

Omnitracs routing and dispatch solutions help companies create the most efficient route in the cloud, while capturing historic route data and delivering reporting to help improve driver performance, the company says. Omnitracs says the software provides TireHub with more complex routing options, including adding multiple daily routes per driver while managing a diverse fleet of both in-house and third-party resources.