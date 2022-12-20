TireHub Expands with Six New TLC Openings

TireHub announced its expansion into six new markets within the fourth quarter of 2022. To better serve customers with increased national coverage, TireHub says it will open TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) in Shreveport, Louisiana; Beltsville, Maryland; Greenville, South Carolina; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Spokane, Washington.

“As a customer-centric company, we are excited to have the opportunity to introduce new customers to the products, programs and services that TireHub has to offer,” said TireHub CEO Ted Becker. “Simultaneously, we look forward to elevating the service and experience of existing customers through enhanced availability and delivery timing.” Including the six fourth-quarter openings, TireHub said will have opened or expanded a total of 10 TLCs in 2022. Locations in Shreveport, Beltsville and Greenville opened on October 17, November 14 and November 21, respectively. The Tulsa and Grand Rapids centers opened recently, and the Spokane facility is slated to open before the end of the year. Earlier this year, TireHub opened locations in McAllen, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; and Chicago, Illinois. The company also expanded its Metairie, Louisiana facility.

