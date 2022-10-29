fbpx
News

TireHub Announces New Emergency Fund to Support Employees in Need

TireHub has launched the “Peter and Katy Fund: Hubbers Helping Hubbers” to provide employees with an opportunity to help one another through life’s many challenges.

According to TireHub, the fund’s name comes from former TireHub CEO Peter Gibbons and his wife, Katy. The company says the fund honors Gibbons’ belief that people taking care of each other is a foundational element of the company’s culture. TireHub says the fund helps the company’s employees who need immediate financial assistance due to unforeseen disasters or personal hardship.

“Our people are the spirit and heart of our company, and we do our best to support and invest in them however we can,” says Chris Smith, TireHub vice president of human resources. “Creating the Peter and Katy Fund provides them with the opportunity to help fellow Hubbers while recognizing the culture Peter was instrumental in creating.”

According to TireHub, the fund provides tax-free grants of up to $5,000 to eligible employees impacted by unexpected disasters or personal hardship. Grant funding relies on support from Hubbers and individual donations.

